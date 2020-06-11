Coronavirus: Recoveries surpass active covid-19 cases

The government said as many as 5,991 patients were cured in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 135,205, marginally higher than the 133,632 active cases. “For the first time, the total number of recovered patients has exceeded the active cases. The recovery rate now stands at 48.88%. If the country takes proper precautions and abides by the government guidelines after easing of the lockdown, the covid-19 situation will improve gradually," said Preeti Sudan, health secretary.