India added a record number of fresh coronavirus cases today, taking the overall count above 3.2 lakh. In past 24 hours, 11,929 new covid cases were reported, the single-day spike so far. But recoveries continued to outnumber the rise in active cases. Health ministry figures show so far 1,62,378 people have recovered while there are 1,49,348 active cases of the coronavirus in the country, indicating a recovery rate of 50.59%.

In past 24 hours, 8049 recovered from coronavirus while there was a rise of 3,569 in active cases.

Overall, death toll has risen to 9,195, with 311 fatalities reported in 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with as many as 1,04,568 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (42,687) and Delhi (38,958).

According to medical research body ICMR, so far over 56.5 lakh samples have been tested in India for coronavirus. And in past 24 hours, over 1.51 lakh were tested.

Here are total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 38

Andhra Pradesh - 5965

Arunachal Pradesh - 87

Assam - 3718

Bihar - 6290

Chandigarh - 345

Chhattisgarh - 1512

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 35

Delhi - 38958

Goa - 523

Gujarat - 23038

Haryana - 6749

Himachal Pradesh - 502

Jammu and Kashmir - 4878

Jharkhand - 1711

Karnataka - 6824

Kerala - 2407

Ladakh - 437

Madhya Pradesh - 10641

Maharashtra - 104568

Manipur - 449

Meghalaya - 44

Mizoram - 107

Nagaland - 163

Odisha - 3723

Puducherry - 176

Punjab - 3063

Rajasthan - 12401

Sikkim - 63

Tamil Nadu - 42687

Telangana - 4737

Tripura - 1046

Uttarakhand - 1785

Uttar Pradesh - 13118

West Bengal - 10698

Globally, India is the fourth worst-hit country in terms of number of coronavirus cases, after the US, Brazil and Russia. Total number of covid cases across the world has surpassed 77.6 lakh while the death toll has crossed 4.29 lakh.

(With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via