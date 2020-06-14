Coronavirus recovery rate in India crosses 50% even as record new cases added2 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2020, 10:33 AM IST
- Overall, coronavirus cases in India crossed 3.2 lakh today
India added a record number of fresh coronavirus cases today, taking the overall count above 3.2 lakh. In past 24 hours, 11,929 new covid cases were reported, the single-day spike so far. But recoveries continued to outnumber the rise in active cases. Health ministry figures show so far 1,62,378 people have recovered while there are 1,49,348 active cases of the coronavirus in the country, indicating a recovery rate of 50.59%.
In past 24 hours, 8049 recovered from coronavirus while there was a rise of 3,569 in active cases.
Overall, death toll has risen to 9,195, with 311 fatalities reported in 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with as many as 1,04,568 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (42,687) and Delhi (38,958).
According to medical research body ICMR, so far over 56.5 lakh samples have been tested in India for coronavirus. And in past 24 hours, over 1.51 lakh were tested.
Here are total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 38
Andhra Pradesh - 5965
Arunachal Pradesh - 87
Assam - 3718
Bihar - 6290
Chandigarh - 345
Chhattisgarh - 1512
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 35
Delhi - 38958
Goa - 523
Gujarat - 23038
Haryana - 6749
Himachal Pradesh - 502
Jammu and Kashmir - 4878
Jharkhand - 1711
Karnataka - 6824
Kerala - 2407
Ladakh - 437
Madhya Pradesh - 10641
Maharashtra - 104568
Manipur - 449
Meghalaya - 44
Mizoram - 107
Nagaland - 163
Odisha - 3723
Puducherry - 176
Punjab - 3063
Rajasthan - 12401
Sikkim - 63
Tamil Nadu - 42687
Telangana - 4737
Tripura - 1046
Uttarakhand - 1785
Uttar Pradesh - 13118
West Bengal - 10698
Globally, India is the fourth worst-hit country in terms of number of coronavirus cases, after the US, Brazil and Russia. Total number of covid cases across the world has surpassed 77.6 lakh while the death toll has crossed 4.29 lakh.
(With Agency Inputs)
