With over 1,334 new cases reported in past 24 hours, the total coronavirus cases in India today rose to 15,712, according to according to latest data from Ministry of Health. At least 2,230 people have recovered from the infection, showing that the recovery rate has gone up to over 14.2%, an improvement over 13.85% on Saturday, 13% on Friday. At present, there are 12,974 active coronavirus patients in the country while the death toll stands at 507. The mortality rate for COVID-19 cases in India is around 3.2%.

Here are 10 updates:

Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal on Saturday said the data on deaths reported reinforced that elderly people and people with co-morbidities are at higher risk.

He said 14.4% of the deceased were in the age group of 0-45 years, 10.3% in age group of 45 - 60 years, 33.1% in age group of 60 - 75 years and 42.2% above 75 years. This implied 75.3% of the dead were above 60 years of age.

Further, 83% of the deceased had comorbidities, he added.

The health ministry official urged that all family members should follow social distancing norms because senior citizens can get infected from other members of the house or family.

Maharashtra remained the worst affected state with 3,651 cases. It also recorded the highest number coronavirus casualty in the country as the death toll in the state went up to 211.

Madhya Pradesh with 1407 cases reported 70 deaths while Gujarat with 1376 cases reported 53 deaths.

An official of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said around 480 patients will get enrolled in an 8-week observational study on efficacy of HCQ.

ICMR said on Saturday that a total of 3.72 lakh samples had been tested.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has clarified that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations.

Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard is taken by the government, the ministry said. (With Agency Inputs)







