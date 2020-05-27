India registered one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates in the world, the health ministry said on Monday. The mortality rate of coronavirus patients in the country has now reduced to 2.87% from 3.38% in April, the health ministry said. The global average for coronavirus fatality stood at 6.45%. While 4.4 deaths per lakh population were reported across the world, India witnessed about 0.3 deaths per lakh population, Agarwal said.