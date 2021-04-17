As an additional measure, Remdesivir, API and formulation were placed under Export ban on 11.04.2021 by DGFT to increase the supply of Remdesivir in the Domestic Market. On Government intervention, Remdesivir supplies of approximately 4 lakh vials meant for export is being diverted by manufacturers to fulfil domestic requirement. EOU/SEZ units are also being enabled to supply to the domestic market.