Coronavirus: SARS antibody found to neutralise COVID-19

The antibody, called S309, is now on a fast-track development and testing path at San Francisco-headquartered Vir Biotechnology in the next step toward possible clinical trials. The initial results, published in the journal Nature, could ultimately pave the way for using the S309 antibody, alone or in a mixture, as a preventive measure for people at high-risk of exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus or as post-exposure therapy to limit or treat severe illness, according to the scientists."We still need to show that this antibody is protective in living systems, which has not yet been done," said study co-author David Veesler, Assistant Professor of Biochemistry at the University of Washington School of Medicine.