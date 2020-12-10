Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty, made massive contributions to help the needy during the Covid -induced lockdown.

Joining the bandwagon is Shah Rukh Khan who has made yet another contribution donating injections for Covid-19 patients.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday thanked the Bollywood actor for giving 500 Remdesivir injections, used in the treatment of coronavirus, saying it came at a time "when it was needed the most".

The Ministry of Health, in its Clinical Management Protocols for coronavirus, has allowed the use of Remdesivir for restricted emergency purposes in patients in the moderate stages of the infection under "investigational therapies".

Taking to Twitter, Jain wrote: "We are extremely thankful to Sh. @iamsrk and @MeerFoundation for donating 500 Remdesivir injections at a time when it was needed the most we are much obliged for the support extended by you during the time of crisis."

Jain also said that the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital is not over yet but it is "definitely on the wane".

The city recorded 2,463 new cases of coronavirus and 50 fatalities on Wednesday, the lowest number of deaths in a single day since 1 November.

As the positivity rate slipped to 3.42%, Jain tweeted that it was heartening to see that the national capital is "emerging victorious" in the battle against the coronavirus.

