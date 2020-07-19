Home >News >India >Second day in a row, Tamil Nadu sees biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 1.7 lakh
Updated: 19 Jul 2020, 06:32 PM IST

Tamil Nadu witnessed its highest single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases for the second straight day to push the tally beyond 1.7 lakh. With record 4,979 more people confirming positive for coronavirus in the last 35 hours, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu has reached 1,70,693, according to the state health department.

Of the total cases, 50,294 are active cases while the death toll has surged to 2,481 after 78 more virus-related fatalities were reported since Saturday, it said.

The number of recoveries stood at 4,059, and the cumulative figure of those cured is 1,17,915, according to a department bulletin.

With increased focus on testing of samples, 52,993 specimens were tested today, taking the overall testing in the state over 19 lakh.

There are currently 112 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 55 are private and rest are under state-government.

