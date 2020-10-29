Fearing a second possible wave of coronavirus in December, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that the city is prepared to deal with it and asserted that current situation is in control.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mohol said, "Last month, the Central government's team came to Pune. They gave us information that there is a possibility of a second wave of Coronavirus in December. I hope that such a situation does not occur but if it does, we are prepared."

"The current coronavirus situation in Pune city is in control. Our recovery rate is 93 per cent, doubling rate at 200 days and positivity rate is around 11-12 per cent," he added.

Murlidhar Mohol said that beds are available in large numbers if Covid-19 cases increased.

"We have closed many COVID centres because home isolation has increased. Active cases have come down to 6,000-mark. In Pune, beds are available in large numbers," he said.

When asked about low testing in Pune, he said: "People coming at collection centres have reduced."

There are 5,834 active Covid-19 cases in Pune city as of now.

Mohol's remarks comes as India recorded a spike of 49,881 fresh virus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases to 80,40,203, as per a health ministry data today morning.

As many as 517 people died due to the deadly virus in the nation in the last 24 hours, the fresh update by health ministry said. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in India touched 1,20,527.

According to health ministry's fresh update, there are a total of 6,03,687 active cases in the country now. The total cured cases in country stands at 73,15,989 with 56,480 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

