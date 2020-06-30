Coronavirus: Since Unlock 1.0 began, people have shown negligence, says PM Modi

Modi stressed on the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distance in order to contain the spread of Covid-19. "Since Unlock 1, negligence in personal and social behaviour is also increasing. At first, we were very cautious about the mask, about 'do gaz ki doori' social distancing, washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds. During lockdown, rules were followed seriously. Now the governments, local bodies and citizens need to show alertness in the same manner," he said.