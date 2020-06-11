Days after giving boycott call for Chinese products to answer China's increasing aggression, Sonam Wangchuk now wants Indians to defeat coronavirus for a better and healthier future. Wangchuk spells out three easy methods to help people fight covid-19 in the latest video released on Wednesday.

Wangchuck suggest that apart from essentials like masks, social distancing and hand-wash, people should also inculcate a habit of wearing gloves. "Gloves made of cotton, instead of the rubber plastic would be feasible to carry for a whole day," he said.

Ladakh-based innovator and educationist also want people to follow centuries old tradition of strictly keep their shoes outside their homes. "People who venture out must not enter home with their shoes on. Virus enters the home through their shoes and puts others people lives at risk," Wangchuck said. He also suggest that their should be separate slippers for the home.

Third thing, Wangchuck urges people to frequently drink hot water. "Even if virus enters your mouth, hot water will take it to the abdomen and digest it instead of it going directly into the nasal passage."

Wangchuck also urges people to work take healthy diet to increase their immunity.

Wangchuk asked people not to be careless in their fight against coronavirus, he added, "People should not leave everything on God or Prophet, your own reasoning will save you because God helps only those who help themselves."

"Even if God would have saved, why will he save China because it is full of atheists," he said. "China has the best result in its fight against coronavirus, they didn't allow cases to go past 83,000."





