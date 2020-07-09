Coronavirus spreading again in West Bengal, Rajasthan

India this week became the third worst affected country in the coronavirus pandemic, with over 767,000 confirmed infections so far as of Thursday morning. The last few days marked a resumption of the spread of the virus in some states that had earlier reported a slowdown in active cases, such as West Bengal, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Meanwhile, southern India, led by Bengaluru, is fast emerging as a worrying hotspot with fast-rising numbers, in line with last week’s trend.