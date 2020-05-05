Home > News > India > Coronavirus: State-backed hackers targeting Covid research data, US and UK warn

LONDON : Britain and the United States warned on Tuesday that government-backed hackers are attempting to break into healthcare and research institutions involved in the global response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

In a joint statement, Britain's National Cyber Security Centre and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the hackers "are actively targeting organisations involved in both national and international COVID-19 responses".

The attacks were likely parts of efforts by the hackers to "obtain intelligence on national and international healthcare policy or acquire sensitive data on COVID-19 related research", the agencies said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout