The coronavirus pandemic is causing Americans to worry more about their finances than health, according to a study by MetLife Inc., the largest US life insurer.

Money was the top concern for 52% of full-time US workers, compared with 44% who were most anxious about physical and mental health, according to a survey of 2,367 respondents polled in early April. About 29% of workers are earning less as a result of the pandemic, while 74% said their job status had been affected, or was expected to be.

“The coronavirus is clearly contributing to employees’ overall stress, especially as it relates to their financial well-being," said Todd Katz, executive vice president of group benefits at MetLife. “This is particularly true among those with incomes below $50,000, and those in health care."

Two out of three employees reported feeling more stressed than before the pandemic began, including 72% of women and 61% of men, according to the survey.

Employers who have stepped up to support their workforces earned high marks. The survey found that 66% of employees felt valued and appreciated at their jobs at the start of the month, jumping from 56% before the virus spread across the US.





