With 49,931 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 14 lakh mark today, while the recoveries jumped to 9,17,568. The country's death toll rose to 32,771 with 708 fatalities being recorded in a day. The fatality from covid currently stands at 2.3% in India as compared to global average of about 4%.

Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,771 deaths, the health ministry said.

The recoveries on Sunday is one of the highest ever recoveries in a single day. 31,992 COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has now inched closer to 64%. The gap between active patients and recovered patients has crossed 4 lakh and currently stands at 4,32,454.

For the first time a record number of more than 5 lakh tests have been conducted in a single day. With 5,15,472 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the cumulative testing stands at 1,68,06,803.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch coronavirus testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata via video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), these facilities will ramp up testing capacity in the country and help in strengthening early detection and treatment, thus assisting in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

Delhi's COVID-19 recovery rate reached nearly 88 per cent on Sunday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the national capital is now in the 10th position among states and union territories as the number of active cases are "steadily" going down.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via