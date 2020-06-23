With 2,516 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count breached 64,000-mark on Tuesday. The state has been reporting more than 2,000 new single-day virus cases for a week now, including today's numbers.

Tamil Nadu's total number of confirmed coronavirus patients now stands at 64,603, according to state health department.

Along with that, the death toll in the state also rose to 833 after 39 more virus-related fatalities were reported since Tuesday, it said.

Of the new cases reported, ten patients who arrived in Tamil Nadu from abroad tested positive in the state. In addition to them, 28 passengers who arrived from other Indian states tested positive in the state as well.

There are currently 28,428 active cases.

Apart from that, a total of 35,339 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 1,227 patients recovering today, the state health department added.

Of these cases, Chennai reported the highest number of cases in the city. With 1,380 fresh cases in the capital in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 count in city rose to 44,205 today, according to the health bulletin.

Of these, 39,897 patients are males, 24,686 are females and 20 are transgender patients.

There are 87 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 41 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the state government, a total of 26,148 samples were tested today. Over 9.4 lakh samples have been tested for the virus lakh till date.

On last Saturday, the state tested 33,231 samples, which is the highest number of Covid-19 tests conducted in a single day in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu remains one of the worst-hit states in the country in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths. The biggest contributor, however, is Maharashtra with more than 1.35 lakh cases so far and over 6,200 virus-related deaths.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via