Tamil Nadu sees another single-day high in Covid-19 cases, count crosses 40,000

Tamil Nadu continued to see new high in fresh coronavirus cases on Friday as nearly 2,000 more positive patients were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now surpassed 40,000-mark.

With 1,982 new cases since Thursday, Tamil Nadu's coronavirus count has now reached 40,698, according to state health department. These fresh cases included 1,933 indigenous cases and 49 imported cases, it said.

With 1,982 new cases since Thursday, Tamil Nadu's coronavirus count has now reached 40,698, according to state health department. These fresh cases included 1,933 indigenous cases and 49 imported cases, it said.

The death toll also rose to 367 after 18 more fatalities were reported in the state in last 24 hours, added.

Apart from that, a total of 22,047 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 1,342 such patients discharged today, the state health department added.

Meanwhile, with over 10,000 fresh cases, India today recorded its highest ever rise in single-day coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country surpassed 2.97 lakh, according to the data released by ministry of health and family affairs. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi — three worst-hit state by coronavirus pandemic — witnessed the highest spike in daily COVID-19 count.

The death toll from the COVID-19 virus surged to 396 in last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 8,498.