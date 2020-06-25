Tamil Nadu sees highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, count crosses 70,000

The daily count of novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu saw the biggest spike ever with more than 3,500 patients testing positive in the state in the last 24 hours. With this, the Covid-19 count in the state has breached 70,000-mark on Thursday.

With 3,509 fresh Covid-19 cases, the total number of coronavirus patients in Tamil Nadu now stands at 70,977, according to the state health department.

Along with that, the death toll has also crossed 900 after 45 more virus-related fatalities were reported in the state in a single day. The Covid-19 toll has risen to 911 on Thursday, the state authorities added.

Of the new cases reported, 20 patients who arrived in Tamil Nadu from abroad tested positive in the state. In addition to them, 131 passengers who arrived from other Indian states tested positive in the state as well.

Active cases in the state have reached 30,064 while as many as 39,999 have been discharged from the hospitals after fully recovering from the virus. The recoveries also include 2,236 new recoveries from today.

Of these, 43,835 patients are males, 27,122 are females and 20 are transgender patients.

There are 88 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 41 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the state government, a total of 32,543 samples were tested today. Over 10 lakh samples have been tested for the virus lakh till date.

On last Saturday, the state tested 33,231 samples, which is the highest number of Covid-19 tests conducted in a single day in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu remains one of the worst-hit states in the country in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths. The covid-19 count in the national capital also crossed 70,000 on Monday. The biggest contributor, however, is Maharashtra with more than 1.4 lakh cases so far and over 6,700 virus-related deaths.

Meanwhile, India's novel coronavirus cases on 25 June have climbed to 4,73,105 and the death toll rose to 14,894 today, according to the Union Health Ministry. However, a total of 2,71,696 patients have been cured so far while there are 1,86,514 active cases in the country.

In addition to that, World Health Organization's Director General Tedros Adhanom expects coronavirus cases to hit 10 million next week.

