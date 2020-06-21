For second day in a row, Tamil Nadu reported its highest single-day spike in novel coronavirus cases on Sunday after over 2,500 patients tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state is now inching towards 60,000 since the outbreak.

The second-highest cases in a single day were reported on Saturday when 2,396 cases were reported in a single day. Today is the fifth straight day that the state has reported more than 2,000 new single-day virus cases.

With 2,532 fresh cases since Saturday, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count rose to 59,377, according to the state health department.

Along with that, the death toll in the state also rose to 757 after 53 more virus-related fatalities were reported since Saturday, it said.

Of the new cases reported, five patients who arrived in Tamil Nadu from abroad tested positive in the state. In addition to them, as many as 47 passengers who arrived from other Indian states tested positive in the state as well. The majority of these returnees were from Kerala (16), according to today's bulletin.

There are currently 25,863 active cases.

Apart from that, a total of 32,754 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 1,438 patients recovered today, the state health department added.

Of these, 36,598 patients are males, 22,759 are females and 20 are transgender patients.

There are 86 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 40 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the state government, a total of 31,401 samples were tested today.Nearly 9 lakh samples have been tested for the virus lakh till date.

On Saturday, the state tested 33,231 samples, which is the highest number of Covid-19 tests conducted in a single day in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu remains one of the worst-hit states in the country in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths. The biggest contributor, however, is Maharashtra with more than 1.2 lakh cases so far and nearly 6,000 virus-related deaths.

Moreover, today is the first "Sunday shutdown" with exception only for hospitals and allied health services brought Chennai amid the lockdown without relaxations continued for the third day in the city. Suburb are at a standstill while the city's civic body said its fever camps to help detect coronavirus cases have evoked tremendous response from the people.

Chennai on Saturday accounted for 1,254 fresh cases and the state capital's tally stood at 39,641.

The 12-day lockdown, which came into effect on Friday, is being implemented in Chennai and in parts of neighbouring Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. Only essential services are allowed and vegetable shops and groceries can function only from 6 am to 2 pm.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via