Tamil Nadu on Sunday continued to witness over 1,900 more novel coronavirus cases in a single day for the third day in a row. With over 1,974 patients reporting positive for the virus in last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count has now reached 44,661, according to the state's health department.

Along with that, the death toll also increased to 435 after 38 fatalities were recorded since Saturday, it added.

Of the new cases reported, ten patients (four from Bahrain, three from Thailand, two from Saudi Arabia and one from UAE) who arrived in Tamil Nadu tested positive in the state.

There are currently 19,676 active cases.

Apart from that, a total of 24,547 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 1,138 such patients discharged today, the state health department added.

Of these, 27,520 patients are males, 17,124 are females and 17 are transgender patients.

There are 79 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 34 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the state government, a total of 18,782 samples were tested, taking to total over 7 lakh till date.

Meanwhile, India's total number of novel coronavirus cases has surpassed 3.2 lakh-mark to reach 3,20,922 after a record 11,929 fresh infections were reported in 24 hours, according to figures released by Ministry of Health today morning.

Along with that, 311 deaths were reported in 24 hours, taking the overall fatalities to 9,195. Total recoveries so far continued to outnumber active covid cases. 1,62,378 have so far recovered from Covid while there were 1,49,348 active cases in the country.

