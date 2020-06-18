Tamil Nadu witnessed another surge in the number of novel coronavirus cases on Thursday after over 2,000 more patients tested positive in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally beyond 52,000.

With 2,141 new cases, Tamil Nadu's total Covid-19 count since the pandemic outbreak now stands at 52,334, according to the state health department.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 2,174 fresh cases, the highest in a single day. The second-biggest spike in virus count was 1,989 on 13 June.

Along with that, the death toll in the state also rose to 625 after 49 more virus-related fatalities were reported since Wednesday, it said.

Of the new cases reported, 10 patients who arrived in Tamil Nadu from abroad tested positive in the state. In addition to them, as many as 40 passengers who arrived from other Indian states tested positive in the state as well. The majority of these returnees were from Maharashtra (23), according to the bulletin.

There are currently 23,065 active cases.

Apart from that, a total of 28,641 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 1,017 patients recovered today, the state health department added.

Of these, 32,241 patients are males, 20,073 are females and 20 are transgender patients.

Chennai added 1,372 cases today, taking the tally in the capital to 37,070. The death toll in the city was 501 till date.

There are 81 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 36 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the state government, a total of 26,736 samples were tested, taking to total over 8 lakh till date.

For the first time on Wednesday, the sample testing for Covid-19 has crossed 25,000 and it stands at 25,463 samples for the last 24-hour period, said Tamil Nadu Health Department.

Tamil Nadu remains one of the worst-hit states in the country in terms of coronavirus cases and deaths. The biggest contributor, however, is Maharashtra with more than a lakh cases so far and over 5,000 virus-related deaths.

Meanwhile, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country witnessed another highest single-day spike after states registered over 12,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus patients has now reached 366,946 since the outbreak, according to the latest health ministry data.

Along with that, the death toll in the country also rose to 12,237 after 334 people succumbed to the highly contagious virus in the last 24 hours, it said.

