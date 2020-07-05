Tamil Nadu novel coronavirus cases on Sunday crosses 1.1 lakh-mark after the state recorded more than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases fourth the fourth straight day.

With 4,150 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu's total number of confirmed coronavirus patients have now surged to 1,11,151, according to the state health department.

Along with that, the death toll in the state also increased to 1,510 after 60 deaths were reported in since Saturday, it said.

Of the new cases reported, 22 passengers who arrived in Tamil Nadu from abroad tested positive in the state. In addition to them, 51 passengers who arrived from other Indian states by rail, road or air, tested positive in the state as well. Most of these returnees were from Karnataka (18).

Active cases in the state have reached 46,860 while as many as 62,778 have been discharged from the hospitals after fully recovering from the virus. The recoveries also include 2,186 new recoveries from today.

Of these, 68,085 patients are males, 43,044 are females and 22 are transgender patients.

Of these cases, Chennai has 68,254 positive cases while 42,309 patients have recovered so far. Death toll in the city stands at 1,0, according to the state bulletin.

There are 95 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 46 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the state government, a total of 34,831 samples were tested today. Over 13.4 lakh samples have been tested for the virus lakh till date.

Amid the rising cases, Tamil Nadu government today said "intense lockdown" imposed in Chennai will be eased.

Speaking at the press conference, chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that relaxations in Chennai will come into effect from Monday, 6 July until further orders.

However, the intense lockdown imposed from 24 June in Madurai city and several nearby areas, including Paravai Town Panchayat and a number of village panchayats, would continue to be on till 12 July, he added, according to PTI reports.

