Coronavirus test mandatory for entering Uttarakhand

Following a spike in coronavirus cases, the Uttarakhand Police has said that they would monitor details of the movement of people from other states to Uttarakhand.

This has come at a time when Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun are on the rise.

This has come at a time when Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun are on the rise.

With this announcement, Uttarakhand has joined states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, which have mandated the Covid-19 test for people arriving from Delhi.

"Strict instructions are given to the policemen posted on the border check posts for proper checking and keeping the full details of people coming from other states to Uttarakhand," news agency ANI quoted Arun Mohan Joshi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Dehradun, as saying.

The entry will be allowed to the people coming from outside states, especially from the national capital, at the Ashkrodi, Kulhan, and Pass Gate border check posts of the state only after undergoing the Rapid Antigen Covid-19 test.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand state capital is preparing for a weekly lockdown of all market places from today with the exception of shops selling essential items.

Currently, the state has recorded 4,812 active coronavirus cases, while 67,514 people have recovered from the deadly virus, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) bulletin reported today.

