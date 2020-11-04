Coronavirus testing facility for departing passengers commences at Delhi Airport

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR-led consortium, on Tuesday announced commencement of the on-demand coronavirus testing facility for domestic/ international passengers taking their flight from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) right before their departure, read a press statement from Delhi Airport.

As per the statement, DIAL, in association with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, set up a COVID-19 sample collection booth in front of Gate no 8 at the international departure of Terminal 3 on October 28, 2020. Genestrings Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd is an ICMR approved laboratory, which is currently associated with Delhi government to test COVID-19 samples.

As per the statement, the facility will be beneficial for those passengers who are taking an international/ domestic flight but don't have an RT-PCR test result. Such passengers can come to the airport around six hours before and get the COVID test done at the airport by paying Rs. 2,400 and get the result in 4 to 6 hours.

The laboratory will be starting with one functional set-up with a provision to start the second one immediately, if the demand arises. Each manned counter can conduct up-to 40-50 registrations per hour, including billing & registration. Capacity can be increased by adding number of billing and registration desk.

Sample collection booths can collect approximately 120-130 samples per hour. The lab will be getting a disclaimer signed from each passenger at the time of testing, wherein the passenger agrees to take full responsibility to follow all government mandated laws including quarantine, if they are found positive.

According to the statement, In September, DIAL has launched first-of-its-kind on-site COVID-19 testing facility for arriving international passengers. The 3,500 square feet area facility at multi-level car parking (MLCP) of Terminal 3 ensures a safe journey of all passengers entering the city or scheduled for domestic connecting flights.

As the Government of India is preparing to open the sky with the rising air bubbles, the facility will be a key element in facilitating a safe journey for all the passengers, the statement read.

Commenting on the development, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, said: "We have launched the RT-PCR testing facility for outbound domestic/international travellers at Delhi Airport. The unique facility will help those passengers who have to travel and need a COVID negative certificate with them due to some reasons. The COVID-19 testing laboratory at Delhi Airport is adequately equipped for testing and sample collection that will be conducted in compliance with the protocols established by ICMR and NABL. Delhi Airport is working continuously to ensure safe travel for passengers." (

