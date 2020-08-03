NEW DELHI : The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said the total number of tests for detection of coronavirus (Covid-19 ) has crossed the two-crore mark in the country.

The ICMR said, a cumulative total of 2,02,02,858 samples have been tested up to August 2 with 3,81,027 samples being tested alone on Sunday.

The apex medical research body in the country said, the total number of tests for detection of coronavirus had crossed the one-crore mark on July 6.

There are now 1,348 testing labs in the country comprising 914 in the public sector and 434 private labs, the ICMR added.

Having started with a single laboratory at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and then expanding to 100 laboratories around at the beginning of coronavirus lockdown, the ICMR on June 23 validated the 1000th testing lab in the country.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 18,03,695 today, with 52,972 cases being reported in a day. Recoveries rose to 11,86,203, including 40,574 in past 24 hours. according to the Union Health Ministry data. There are 5,79,357 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently while the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has gone up to 65.76%.

This is the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

771 patients succumbed to coronavirus infection in past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 38135.

