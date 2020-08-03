Coronavirus tests in India cross 2-crore mark: ICMR data

India's COVID-19 tally reached 18,03,695 today, with 52,972 cases being reported in a day. Recoveries rose to 11,86,203, including 40,574 in past 24 hours. according to the Union Health Ministry data. There are 5,79,357 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently while the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has gone up to 65.76%.