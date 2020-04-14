Coronavirus-themed contents take centrestage

New Delhi: With the covid-19 crisis not over yet and the nationwide lockdown having been extended till May 3, content creators across film, television, web and music platforms are looking at this as an opportunity to dish out stories revolving around the pandemic.

Leading the race is the Discovery network that came out with Coronavirus: The Silent Killer, a documentary on the virus last month and is following it up with Pandemic: Covid-19, a one-hour special that premieres this week. DocuBay, a video-on-demand documentary platform owned by IN10 Media Network is also out with Epicenter: 24 Hours in Wuhan, a 50-minute feature on how people of the city fought the outbreak.

“We will definitely be seeing a lot of content around covid-19. Evidently there is interest in this particular topic or theme as the outbreak has had a global impact," said D Girish, vice-president, strategy, at DocuBay, pointing to news on film and show titles around the virus already being registered in India. According to media reports, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association has witnessed film producers rushing in to register corona-based film titles such as Corona Pyaar Hai and Deadly Corona.

Globally and nationally, content producers always look for topics that are relevant and resonate with the audience, Girish added.

“In case of the pandemic, the audience will be keen to watch the impact on humanity. At DocuBay, our priority has always been to showcase factual content from various parts of the world that people care about and want to know about. We understand this is a sensitive topic, a lot of people are being impacted by it, even in the post-corona world order, there will be introspection needed about what is happening and that's where documentaries will add value and carry a long shelf-life," Girish said.

Further, to leverage the timely and topical nature of the crisis, the newly launched Disney+ Hotstar service in India already comes with an entire section called Coronavirus Crisis, consisting mainly of news articles across languages related to the pandemic such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s addresses to the nation, a blow-by-blow account of the increase in the number of cases and deaths, Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s message to people to stay indoors and practise social distancing and the challenges faced by farmers and daily wage earners amidst the lockdown.

Swedish audio streaming service Spotify, too, has recognised the interest and put together a covid-19 hub or a collection of podcasts from platforms such as CNN, BBC World, ABC News and others. Podcasts like Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction (CNN), Coronavirus Global Update (BBC), and Don’t Touch Your Face (Foreign Policy) besides American digital media company Gimlet’s show Science Vs, which also has a few episodes on the outbreak, have been trending on the service.

“The rapid spread of covid-19 has become the defining global health crisis of our time. Seemingly overnight, the virus has changed our daily lives and the way we interact within our very own communities. There is obviously a very high level of interest from audiences across genres. What is interesting to note is that there’s a lot of information out there about the pandemic, but it is fragmented and highly diffused making it difficult for people to separate fact from fiction," said Sai Abishek, director, content, factual and lifestyle entertainment – South Asia, Discovery, adding that for brands like Discovery, the job is to go deep into the subject and provide insights through expert commentary.