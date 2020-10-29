As Delhi recorded one-day surge of 5,673 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, Health Minister Satyender Jain has said that it was too early to say if the spike in infections in the national capital indicated the start of a third wave in the city.

"It is too early to say that Delhi is experiencing the 3rd wave of COVID19 cases. We must wait for another week in order to definitively say that, but it possible that we're already in that phase," Satyendar Jain told news agency ANI.

Stating that the rise in infections was not unexpected, the Delhi Health Minister said that this is the season of festivals and it has become slightly cold as well. "We have made some changes to our strategy. Now, when a person tests positive, we also test his entire family and all his close contacts. We do this not just once but twice - the second time after 4 to 5 days," Jain added.

The fresh cases in Delhi hit a new record on 28 October. Around 5,673 people tested positive for the deadly virus in a span of 24 hours. This was the highest jump in daily Covid-19 count since the outbreak.

The overall Covid-19 cases in the national capital rose to more than 3.7 lakh. There were 29,378 active coronavirus patients in the state. Meanwhile, over 60,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The virus had also claimed 40 lives in the state the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,396.

Delhi may see up to 14,000 cases during festivals

Few days back, Jain said that an expert committee had predicted the same. An expert committee had earlier informed that Covid-19 cases in the national capital are expected to rise by 12 to 14,000 during the festive and winter season ahead, Jain said.

"Dr Paul expert committee had said that due to cold and festive season, cases (per day) can spike up to 12,000-14,000 but right now it's around 4000 so situation is contained," news agency ANI quoted Jain as saying.

Jain also said that the Government of Delhi is focused on containment, contact tracing and isolation to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic situation.

Addressing a press meet, Jain said that the doubling rate is at 70 days currently. "We are focusing on containment and contact tracing is done for every positive cases. Under isolation, the doubling rate is at 70 days currently," Jain said.

The the health minister added, "Coronavirus is far from over for now. Unless we have a vaccine or medicine against it, face masks and social distancing are the only precautions that can fight the disease."

