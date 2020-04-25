Mysuru : Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has converted one of its buses into a clinic in Mysuru to treat COVID-19 patients.

The mobile fever clinic has a bed for the patient and a cabin for doctor.

There is also a seating facility, medicine box, washing basin, sanitizer, soap oil, a separate water facility and fans.

According to the KSRTC, the cost of this clinic construction on a bus is ₹50,000.

Meanwhile, 15 new positive cases were reported in the state. So far, 489 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, including 18 deaths and 153 discharges in the state.

Karnataka registered 15 new COVID-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours, raising the state's tally to 489, an official said on Saturday.

"Till date, 489 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 18 deaths and 153 discharges," said a health official.

Only one Covid patient has been discharged in the past 19 hours.

Of the new cases, nine were men and six women.

Among the 15 new cases, Bengaluru Urban and Hirebagewadi, Belagavi accounted for 6 each and Mandya, Chikkaballapura and Bantwala, Dakshina Kannada, 1 each.

Thirteen of the 15 cases were contacts of earlier cases.

On Saturday, all six cases emerging from Bengaluru Urban were contacts of the Hongasandra case, a 55-year-old man, designated as 419th positive case.

The civic body sealed off Hongasandra, following multiple cases surfacing from the place where 419th case lived.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated