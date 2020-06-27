Union Health Ministry has revised clinical management protocol for treating Covid-19 patients. Moderate and severe coronavirus patients. in need of oxygen support who experience excessive inflammatory response, can now be given Dexamethasone steroid as an alternative to Methylprednisolone. "Revised clinical management protocol for Covid19 issued. Dexamethasone has also been allowed as an alternative to Methylprednisolone," Ministry of Health tweeted.

There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus which has killed 4,80,000 globally.

View Full Image Photo: Twitter

What is Dexamethasone?

Dexamethasone is a steroid that has been used since the 1960s to reduce inflammation in a range of conditions, including inflammatory disorders and certain cancers. It has been listed on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines since 1977 in multiple formulations, and is currently off-patent and affordably available in most countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had called for a rapid increase in production of the steroid dexamethasone, after British clinical trials found it had life-saving potential for critically-ill coronavirus patients.

Coronavirus cases in India

With the highest single-day surge of 18,552 cases, India's Covid-19 tally crossed the five lakh today, according to Union health ministry data. This was the fourth consecutive day when coronavirus infection increased by more than 15,000 fourth day while there has been a surge of 3,18,418 infections from June 1 till 27. The number of active cases stands at 1,97, 387 while 2,95,880 people have recovered so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cumulative total of 79,96,707 samples have been tested up to June 26 with 2,20,479 samples being tested on Friday, the highest in a day since the beginning of the pandemic.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated