The Central Health Ministry has issued a fresh clinical management protocol for COVID-19 patients on Friday. In the latest protocol, the ministry has informed the dosage of remdesivir should be-- 200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV daily for 4 days (5 days in total). However, in the previous clinical protocol issued on June 13, the Health Ministry stated that the patient has to be administered with 200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV daily for 5 days, that was, 6 days in total.