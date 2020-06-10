Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the Lieutenant Governor's orders overruling his government's decision on reserving hospital beds for the residents of Delhi would be followed. "This is not the time for politics," he said.

On Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal-led government decided to reserve government-run and private hospitals for the treatment of only Delhi residents. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal striked down the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's decision on Monday.

Delhi was the third state to confirm 30,000 coronavirus cases in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. At 18,543, the capital had the highest number of active coronavirus patients in the country after Maharashtra. The death toll from the virus rose to 905. At least, 11,861 coronavirus patients were recovered from the disease.

Citing the COVID-19 trend in the state, Kejriwal said Delhi will witness 1 lakh cases by the end of this month. "It is a huge and unprecedented challenge," he added.

The chief minister said the fight against coronavirus has to be turned into a “jan andolan (people’s movement)", much like the odd-even scheme for vehicles in the city to combat pollution. He urged people to follow three simple tests to fight COVID-19: wearing masks, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distancing.

