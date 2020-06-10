Coronavirus treatment: Migrants to get health insurance under Ayushman Bharat

“We are using this opportunity to sensitize the returning migrant workers about the benefits of Ayushman Bharat, particularly about the portability feature of the scheme. Further, we are working with States in empanelling more hospitals and labs and mobilizing the existing hospitals to provide covid and non covid treatments to our beneficiaries," he said, adding that at least 80% of the 10.74 crore beneficiary families under PMJAY are in rural India.