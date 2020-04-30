Coronavirus: Trump faults China for his re-election challenges

LONDON : US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid is at a crossroads and may be about to turn on events that are now largely out of his control.

Trump is betting that a handful of southern and midwestern states can reopen their economies without triggering an even deeper public health crisis in the coronavirus pandemic.

As Jordan Fabian and Mario Parker explain, the gamble could allow Trump to claim he was right all along about quickly lifting stay-at-home restrictions that are damaging the economy. Or it could backfire, with the president taking the blame for a fresh spike in infections.

Texas, Georgia, Florida, Ohio and Missouri — all with Republican governors — are preparing to ease restrictions in the coming weeks.

The imperative that Trump share in any credit gained fresh urgency yesterday after the government reported the US has entered a recession that analysts say is likely to be the deepest in at least eight decades. The president had made the strong, pre-virus economy the central theme of his campaign for a second term.

He’s also intensifying efforts to fault China for his re-election challenges, and to fast-track vaccine development. He is returning to campaign mode too, with a two-hour virtual town hall on Sunday and a potential trip to Arizona next week.

Trump, who has repeatedly downplayed the impact of a virus that has killed 61,000 in the US so far, promises a turnaround in the second half of the year. His political fate may hinge on being right this time.









