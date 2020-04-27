India's COVID-19 count today crossed the grim milestone of 27,000 cases as Maharashtra recorded another record surge in patients. The states have added a staggering 1,396 COVID-19 cases added in last 24 hours. India has witnessed 48 deaths related to coronavirus in last one day. The death toll in the country stood at 875.

Among all the states, Maharashtra registered the highest number of deaths on Sunday. At least 19 people died in the state in last 24 hours. Gujarat recorded 19 fatalities on Sunday followed by Madhya Pradesh (4) and Uttar Pradesh (2) and West Bengal (2).

Maharashtra remained the hardest-hit state with over 8,000 coronavirus cases. As many as 440 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the state in last 24 hours. The death toll has increased to 342 in the state. Mumbai alone recorded 5,194 coronavirus cases and 204 deaths. At least 1,188 patients have recovered from the disease.

Delhi saw a sharp hike in coronavirus cases as 293 fresh cases have been added in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has climbed to 2,918. Delhi registered one of best recovery rates in the country. At least 877 have been discharged from the hospital after recovery.

Gujarat became the second Indian state to cross 3,000 COVID-19 cases. With 230 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, Gujarat's COVID-19 count has increased to 3,301. The coronavirus causalities in the state has risen to 151, according to ministry of health and welfare.

Kerala, which reported the first COVID-19 patient in India, has shown the best recovery rate in India. Out of 458 coronavirus patients, 338 people have been recovered from the deadly virus.

Madhya Pradesh, another hotspot of coronavirus infection in India, has crossed 2,000 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Indore is the worst affected area in the state which alone registered over 1,200 cases. The death toll in the state has climed 103.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 75 fresh cases on Sunday, pushing the total cases in the state to 1,868. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Yogi Adityanath government cancelled all the public gathering in the state till June end.

The rise in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu continued even on Sunday as 64 people confirmed positive with coronavirus. Tamil Nadu has so far reported 1,885 COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 cases in West Bengal are also on the rise. At least 38 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total tally in the state to 649.

India has entered the final week of nationwide lockdown. Considering the rapid increase in COVID-19 count, some states are planning to extend the lockdown till May end. Mumbai and Pune are likely to extend the curbs till 18 May Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope told Mint on Saturday.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated