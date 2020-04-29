Coronavirus: India reports deadliest 24 hours as death toll crosses 1,000

The number of deaths related to coroanvirus has crossed 1,000-mark today. The states have registered 73 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the fatalities in the country to 1,007. This was so far the highest number of deaths reported in a single day.

India witnessed a record surge in daily coronavirus cases. At least 1,897 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in last 24 hours, taking the total count to 31,332. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu reported highest number of cases on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by coronavirus disease, saw the sharpest rise in COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. At least 728 people were confirmed with positive with coronavirus infection on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases have climbed to 9,318. Over 30 people died due to COVID-19 infection in the state in last 24 hours. The death toll in has Maharashtra touched the grim milestone of 400.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has climbed to 3,314. Over 200 people tested positive in the national capital for the third consecutive day. As many 54 people died so far.

With 121 people confirming with COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, the count in Tamil Nadu has crossed 2,000.

Gujarat also saw a sharp rise in coronavirus count in last 24 hours as 196 people tested positive for the virus. At least 181 people succumbed to death in the state.

India reported nearly 25% recovery rate in coronavirus cases. At least 7,696 were cured from the disease so far. In Tamil Nadu, the recovery rate was more than 50%. Out of 2,058 COVID-19 patients, 1,168 people were recovered so far. In Delhi, the number of patients who were discharged from the hospital stood at 1,078. Kerala, which was the first state to report novel coronavirus case, so far cured 359 patients. There were 485 coronavirus patients in Kerala.

Indian Council of Medical Research said that currently there was no approved therapy for COVID-19. Plasma therapy which recently gained traction as a treatment for coronavirus patients, could case life-threatening complications, the health ministry warned. The ministry added the therapy was at an experimental stage and that there was no evidence yet to support that it can be used as treatment for COVID-19.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated