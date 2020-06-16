Coronavirus update: 10,000 patients recover in 24 hours, 1.8 lakh cured so far

The count of coronavirus recoveries in India jumped sharply today after 10,215 were cured of the infection in 24 hours. This takes the overall recoveries to 1,80,012 in the country. The recovery rate has edged higher to 52.46%. In comparison, total active cases in India, after accounting for recoveries, stood at 1,53,178.

Overall, the coronavirus cases in India rose to 3,43,091 after 10,667 fresh cases were reported in 24 hours. The death toll went up to 9900 after 380 fatalities were reported in 24 hours.

As of Monday, 59.21 lakh samples have been tested in India for detection of coronavirus. And in 24 hours, over 1.54 samples were tested.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of states and representatives of union territories today and tomorrow to discuss ways to check the pandemic as a phased lockdown exit continues across the country.

Amid rising number of cases, Tamil Nadu government announced total lockdown for Chennai and its suburbs from June 19-30 when only essential services would be allowed.

At the same time, Delhi and Gujarat governments said they had no plans to reimpose the lockdown again. (With Agency Inputs)

