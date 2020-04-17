Coronavirus: 12 Indians among 14 new COVID-19 cases in Nepal

KATHMANDU : Twelve Indians are among the 14 new coronavirus cases reported in Nepal on Friday, nearly doubling the number of infected persons in the country.

The number of infected persons in the country jumped to 30 after 14 more people tested positive for coronavirus, Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed. Earlier Nepal had reported 16 coronavirus cases.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, 14 men from Udayapur in eastern Nepal and Chitwan district in southern Nepal tested positive for the deadly virus.

According to Chief District Officer of Udaypur Deepak Pahadi, all 12 Covid infected patients from Udaypur district are Indian nationals under quarantine in Triyuga Multiple Campus in Triyuga Municipality-3 for some time.

They were earlier staying in a local mosque, but were quarantined in a school building after residents informed authorities about them.