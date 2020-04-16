On Day 2 of Lockdown 2.0, the total number of coronavius cases in India gone up to 12380 as 941 fresh Covid-19 infections were reported in the past 24 hours. Data from Health Ministry also showed 37 deaths reported in past 24 hours, taking the overall toll in India to 414. Meanwhile, 1488 patients have been cured of the virus or discharged. With 2916 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra is the worst affected state, followed by Delhi (1578), Tamil Nadu (1242), Rajasthan (1023), Madhya Pradesh (987), Gujarat (766), Uttar Pradesh (735) and Telangana (647.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Wednesday said that a total of 2,74,599 samples were tested for coronavirus detection. Those samples were taken from 2,58,730 individuals.

ICMR has issued a list of 176 government laboratories and 78 private laboratories for Covid-19 testing.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 but the government plans to open up some industries in rural areas after April 20.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11

Andhra Pradesh - 525

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 33

Bihar - 70

Chandigarh - 21

Chhattisgarh - 33

Delhi - 1578

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 766

Haryana - 205

Himachal Pradesh - 35

Jammu and Kashmir -300

Jharkhand - 28

Karnataka - 279

Kerala - 388

Ladakh - 17

Madhya Pradesh - 987

Maharashtra - 2916

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 7

Mizoram -1

Odisha - 60

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 186

Rajasthan - 1023

Tamil Nadu - 1242

Telangana - 647

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 37

Uttar Pradesh - 735

West Bengal - 231

Across the globe, around 10,000 coronavirus deaths were reported across the world over 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1.36 lakh, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 20 lakh. The US is the worst affected country with over 6.3 lakh cases and over 30,000 fatalities.

Spain (1.8 lakh cases), Italy (1.65 lakh cases), Germany (1.34 lakh cases) and France (1.34 lakh cases) are among the other worst affected countries.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Italy has gone up to 21,645 while it has risen to 18,812 in Spain and 17,167 in France. (With Agency Inputs)