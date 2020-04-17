The total number of coronavrius cases in India has gone up to 13,387 while the death toll has risen to 437, according to the latest figures from Health Ministry. In the past 24 hours, 1,007 fresh Covid-19 infections and 23 deaths were reported. On the other hand, 1748 patients have been cured of the virus or discharged. Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 3,205 cases and 194 deaths.

Delhi (1640 cases and 38 deaths), Tamil Nadu (1267 and 15 deaths), Rajasthan (1131 cases and 3 deaths), Madhya Pradesh (1120 and 53 deaths), Gujarat (930 and 36 deaths) and Uttar Pradesh (805 and 13 deaths) are among the other badly hit states.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday said that a total of 3.02 lakh samples from 2.86 lakh individuals have been tested so far for coronavirus. Also, India has received the 5 lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China. These are not meant for an early diagnosis of coronavirus rather for monitoring whether coronavirus hotspots in India are increasing or showing a declining trend, the government said.

Here is the total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11

Andhra Pradesh - 534

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 35

Bihar -80

Chandigarh - 21

Chhattisgarh - 33

Delhi - 1640

Goa - 7

Gujarat -930

Haryana - 205

Himachal Pradesh - 35

Jammu and Kashmir - 314

Jharkhand - 28

Karnataka - 315

Kerala - 395

Ladakh - 18

Madhya Pradesh - 1120

Maharashtra - 3205

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 7

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 60

Puducherry - 7

Punjab - 186

Rajasthan - 1131

Tamil Nadu - 1267

Telangana - 700

Tripura - 2

Uttarakhand - 37

Uttar Pradesh - 805

West Bengal - 255

Across the world, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen above 21.57 lakh while fatalities have gone up to 1.44 lakh, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The US remains the worst affected country with 6.7 lakh cases and over 33,000 deaths. Spain (184,948 cases and 19,315 fatalities) Italy (168,941 cases and 22,170 fatalities), France (147,091 cases and 17,941 fatalities) and UK (104,146 cases and 13,759 fatalities) are among the other badly hit countries.