With 162 cases reported in last 24 hours, Maharashtra witnessed highest single-day jump in coronavirus count in the state. The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stood at 1,297.

As many as 143 new coronavirus cases were confirmed from Mumbai on Thursday. India's financial capital is the worst affected city by the COVID-19 outbreak. Coronavirus so far infected more than 650 people in Mumbai. Pune recorded over 200 COVID-19 cases.

Around 85% of COVID-19 cases were confirmed from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune district. MMR includes Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

On Wednesday, five new coronavirus positive cases emerged in Mumbai’s Dharavi, bringing the total number of cases in that area to 13. Authorities today banned all vegetable or fruit markets, hawkers & sellers in containment area/buffer zone in Dharavi. Only pharmacies in the area were allowed to remain open.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that there was no community transmission reported in the state but lockdown must be strictly maintained. "Places like Dharavi need to observe lockdown thoroughly. Positive cases are increasing in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur," he added, according to news agency PTI.

A total of 8 people died in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the death toll in the state to 72. Maharashtra so far recorded highest number of coronavirus casualty in India.

As the number of cases rise rapidly in the city, authorities made it compulsory to wear face masks in Mumbai when in public areas. Mumbai was the first city in India to implement such a rule.

Maharashtra classified containment zones as simple zones (with one case) and cluster containment zones (with 3-5 cases) and creating a buffer zone around these containment zones. Restriction were implemented in these zones to prevent the virus spread.

The state will soon start rapid COVID-19 testing for early detection of coronavirus infection. The state government will use blood samples instead of swabs in rapid tests. "Within five minutes of collection of blood sample, we will come to know whether the person has developed some anti-bodies (which indicates presence of virus) or not," Tope said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 5,734. The death toll increased to 166. More than 400 cases were confirmed in last 24 hours. India is currently under 21-day nationwide lockdown till April 14. The lockdown may be extended considering the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“PM Modi said it may not be possible to lift the lockdown on 15 April, going by the feedback that he is getting from across the country. He will discuss with the chief ministers and thereafter may take a call as to by how many days the lockdown can be extended," Pinaki Misra, member of Parliament from Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said, according to a report in Mint.

