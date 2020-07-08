India’s total coronavirus cases have increased to 7,42,417. The country now has 2,64,944 active cases out of the total that have been reported till date. Yesterday, the tally breached the 7-lakh mark and even the death toll went beyond 20,000. The total number of deaths that have been reported so far has increased to 20,642.

India reported 22,752 new cases in the last 24 hours. This is the sixth day in a row since the country recorded over 20,000 new cases.

On a positive note, the recoveries have increased to 4,56,831. The total recovery rate of the nation now stands at 61.5%. According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,62,679 tests were conducted on Monday.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state by coronavirus. The total number of cases reported in the state has reached 2,17,121. The death tally has gone up to 9,250. Total 89,313 cases are still active.

Cases in Tamil Nadu have increased to 1,18,594. The death toll in the state has reached 1,636. Out of the total, active cases are numbered at 45,842 whereas 71,116 have been reported cured.

The national capital has also seen a rise in cases, the total of coronavirus positive cases have reached 1,02,831. The death toll in Delhi is 3,165 and 74,217 have been cured of the disease.

Currently, India is the third worst affected country in the world due to coronavirus. The United States has over 2.8 million total cases whereas Brazil, the second country with highest cases, has 1.6 million total coronavirus victims. India’s tally crossed that of Russia’s last week. The total cases across the globe now stand at over 1.15 crore.

On Tuesday, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after months of downplaying the virus’ severity. Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia.

