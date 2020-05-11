Hyderabad: Telangana’s capital Hyderabad continued to remain a matter of concern, as 26 out of the 33 new coronavirus (covid-19) cases reported in Telangana were from the capital city alone. The other seven who tested positive for the virus were classified as ‘migrants’, by the state government. With the latest round of fresh cases, Telangana’s total covid-19 cases now stand at 1196.

According to a media bulletin, 751 (62%) out of the total 1196 patients have so far recovered and have been discharged from hospitals post treatment, while 30 others have succumbed to the virus. As of Sunday, there were 415 active cases. Moreover, out of the state’s total 33 districts, 24 haven't reported any fresh cases over the last 14 days, while the districts of Warangal (urban), Yadadri and Wanaparthy haven’t reported any covid-19 cases till date.

However, Hyderabad still continues to remain a major red zone, as it is the most affected district in the state. The bulletin from the state government also stated that no patients were discharged post treatment from hospitals on Sunday.

On Sunday, as part of its effort to leverage technology and help the Telangana government combat the ongoing coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) announced the successful delivery of an end-to-end ‘COVID’ platform, which brings together solutions from multiple technology leaders and delivers more than 100 dashboards, from over 30 government and public datasets, with hundreds of thousands of data points.

Developed by NASSCOM’s task force in close association with the government of Telangana, the platform, with its various technology led models will assist the government in sustainable industry recovery and will help it in taking informed decisions in managing the lockdown and phased release across the state.

In Telangana, chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) extended the ongoing lockdown till 29 May to contain the spread of covid-19. While rural areas have opened up, and relaxations have been allowed in other municipalities, shops and establishments are still shut in Hyderabad, with the exception of liquor stores, pharmacies, essential commodity businesses, and some other establishments.

