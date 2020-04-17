Hyderabad: In yet another sharp spike, 66 new coronavirus (covid-19) cases were reported in Telangana on Friday, taking the state’s total covid-19 cases to 766. A day earlier, 50 people had tested positive from the state. Out of the total tally, there are 562 active cases as of now. Telangana has been consistently reporting high numbers over the last five days, with 235 cases being reported since 13 April.

According to a media bulletin from the state government, no new deaths or discharges were reported on Friday. As of now, a total of 186 people have recovered after suffering from covid-19 and 18 people have died so far after suffering from the virus. The latest development will only make things harder for the government, which has been hoping to flatten the curve (phrase used to indicate cases lowering) of the virus.

On Friday, out of the 66 new cases that were detected, 30 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, which covers the core areas of the capital, the IT sector (Hitech City) and other surroundings. In total, 286 out of 766 cases are from the GHMC area. To contain the virus, the state government has also established 209 clusters where containment zones have been set up to avoid further spread of the disease.

A day earlier on Thursday, covid-19 cases in Telangana touched the 700 mark, after 50 more people testing positive for the virus. State health minister Eatala Rajender had on the same day also reiterated that most of the cases in the state are linked to people who attended the religious congregation that was organized by the Tablighi Jamat sect (of Islam) at the Markaz Nizamudin last month.

Rajender added that some of them, and their contacts are not informing the authorities in spite of repeated requests. “One man (who was infected with the virus) in Talab Katta area infected 20 people. Six people have infected 81 people. I request people who have contacted Markaz returnees to come forward. If you report it to us, it (pandemic) will end soon. We appeal you to come to us before the health and police officials come to you," the health minister said at a press conference on Thursday.

Given the alarming situation, Telangana chief minister K. Chandrshekhar Rao on 13 April instructed officials concerned to pay more attention to the GHMC area and had directed officials to divide the city into 17 zones for better management. The state government is also readying infrastructure so that every day 1000 to 1100 tests can be done and treatment can be given any number of patients.

Share Via