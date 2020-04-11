New Delhi: After Maharashtra, Delhi now has more than 1,000 positive novel coronavirus cases.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi reached 1,069 on Saturday with 166 new cases reported in the metropolis.

Delhi Government Health Bulletin said that of 166 new cases, 128 are from 'Under Special Operations'. It also added the total number of deaths increased by 19.

The total cases include 26 who were discharged after treatment while 19 have died.

Of total cases, 299 have a history of foreign travel history or contact.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases 'Under Special Operations' has reached 712.

Samples of 11,709 people have been tested so far of which 10,218 have tested negative for the virus. Reports of 464 cases are yet to come.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via