Maharashtra on Thursday reported 18,105 new Covid-19 cases, the state's highest-ever single-day spike since the outbreak. The second-biggest spike was recorded on Wednesday with 17,433 new cases emerging in the 24-hour period.

With this, Maharashtra's overall tally of virus positives have reached 8,43,844, according to state's health bulletin.

Along with that, the state also reported 391 fresh deaths, upping the fatality count to 25,586, it added.

Also, 13,988 people were discharged in the state today, taking the number of recovered cases to 6,12,484, the official said. The recovery rate stands at 72.58%.

Maharashtra currently has 2,05,428 active cases.

The case fatality rate is at 3.03%.

Out of 43,72,697 laboratory samples, 8,43,844 have been tested positive (18.89%) for COVID-19 until today.

Currently 14,27,316 people are in home quarantine and 36,745 people are in institutional quarantine.

Amid the rising novel coronavirus cases in the country, which reported a record single-day spike of over 83,000 new cases and more than 1,000 deaths, the Indian government today said that five states including Delhi, Maharashtra accounted for almost 70% of the virus-related fatalities.

"Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra account for 70% of total Covid-19 deaths in the country," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

Bhushan also added that five states, mainly Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra accounted for 62% of total active cases in the country.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via