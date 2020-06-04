Many states and union territories have reported recovery rate of over 50% while the country's rate stands at about 48%. Andaman and Nicobar Islands has reported recovery rate of 100%, Punjab 85%, Goa 72%, Chandigarh 71% and Rajasthan 70%.

With over 9,000 coronavirus cases reported in 24 hours, the total number of cases in India has risen to 2,16,919, according to figures released by Health Ministry today. The death toll has gone past the 6,000 mark, with over 250 fatalities reported in 24 hours. The Health Ministry said that there were 1,06,737 lakh active covid cases in the country while 1,04,106 lakh have recovered. The recovery rate stands at about 48%.

Health ministry official have said that 73% of COVID-19 deaths in the country are of people with comorbidities.

According to the health ministry data updated today morning, Maharashtra has reported 74,860 cases so far, followed by Tamil Nadu (25,872), and Delhi (23,645).

States and union territories with recovery rate of over 50%

States/UT Recovery rate (%)

Andaman and Nicobar Islands (total confirmed cases - 33 ) - 100%

Punjab (total confirmed cases - 2376) - 85%

Goa (total confirmed cases - 79 ) - 72%

Chandigarh (total confirmed cases - 301 ) - 71%

Rajasthan (total confirmed cases - 9652 ) - 70%

Gujarat (total confirmed cases - 18100) - 67%

Madhya Pradesh (total confirmed cases - 8588 ) - 63%

Andhra Pradesh (total confirmed cases - 4080) - 60%

Uttar Pradesh (total confirmed cases - 8729 ) - 59%

Odisha (total confirmed cases - 2388) - 59%

Tamil Nadu (total confirmed cases - 25872) - 55%

Ladakh (total confirmed cases - 90) - 53%

Telengana (total confirmed cases - 3020 ) - 52%

Of the 6,075 deaths across the country, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of fatalities at 2,587, followed by Gujarat (1,122) and Delhi (606).

The government has also ramped up testing infrastructure. As on 9 am of June 3, over 41 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19, according to medical research body ICMR. In 24 hours, over 1.37 lakh samples were tested.

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has gone past 64 lakh while 3.86 lakh fatalities have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University. India has seventh most cases in the world, after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

