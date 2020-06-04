With over 9,000 coronavirus cases reported in 24 hours, the total number of cases in India has risen to 2,16,919, according to figures released by Health Ministry today. The death toll has gone past the 6,000 mark, with over 250 fatalities reported in 24 hours. The Health Ministry said that there were 1,06,737 lakh active covid cases in the country while 1,04,106 lakh have recovered. The recovery rate stands at about 48%.