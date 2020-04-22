Special team of doctors from SSKM Hospital conducts the rapid antibody test of a man residing in red zone area to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic amid the lockdown, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Coronavirus update: Attacking doctors, medical staff to be non-bailable offence

1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2020, 03:29 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Acts of violence against healthcare service personnel to be made cognisable, non-bailable offences
  • Cabinet has cleared an ordinance on protecting health workers from attacks, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said

NEW DELHI : Following complaints from the medical fraternity, the Union Cabinet today decided to make acts of violence against doctors and other medical staff as a cognizable and non-bailable offence. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet has approved the promulgation of Ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

"The central government has brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers. It carries imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years if anyone is found guilty," Javadekar said adding that attacks on doctors and health professionals will not be tolerated.

Violators would also have to pay double the cost of damage of property.

"Health workers who are trying to save the country from this epidemic are unfortunately facing attacks. No incident of violence or harassment, against them will be tolerated. An ordinance has been brought in, it'll be implemented after President's sanction," he said.

The ordinance would help protect healthcare service personnel and their living or working premises against violence.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called off its proposed 'White alert' and 'Black day' protests scheduled on April 22 and 23 following a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah through video conference on Wednesday.

The doctors' body has been demanding that the Centre bring a law to protect healthcare workers from rising attacks at a time when they are battling COVID-19.

