The coronavirus pandemic in India witnessed a new peak with the states registering 12,881 fresh cases in a single day — the highest so far. The total number of coronavirus patients in the country zoomed to 366,946. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi — three worst-affected states — continued to record high number coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana recorded the biggest jump in COVID-19 count on Wednesday.

The death toll in the country jumped to 12,237. At least 334 people succumbed to death in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, India saw a huge jump in COVID-19 fatalities. Maharashtra and Delhi added over 1,600 deaths related to COVID-19 which were not reported earlier.

There were 160,384 active coronavirus patients in India. Over 50% of total COVID-19 cases were recovered from the diseases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all "to not panic as more and more people are recovering from the deadly infection."

Maharashtra saw a huge jump in COVID-19 tally on Wednesday. Over 3,300 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The state's COVID-19 count reached 116,752. On Wednesday, at least 114 coronavirus patients died in the state. The western state recorded the highest number deaths related to COVID-19 in India at 5,651.

Delhi added nearly 2,500 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 patients in the national capital stood at 47,102. At least 67 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the capital rose to 1,904. Delhi confirmed the highest number of active coronavirus patients and causalities after Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu became the second state in the country to register over 50,000 coronavirus cases after Maharashtra. With 2,174 people testing positive for the virus, the state saw the biggest spike in coronavirus tally on Wednesday.

With 520 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally increased to 25,148. The deadly virus claimed 27 lives on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 1,561. Gujarat had the third highest coronavirus casualties after Maharashtra and Delhi.

Here are total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 44

Andhra Pradesh - 7,071

Arunachal Pradesh - 99

Assam - 4,605

Bihar - 6,942

Chandigarh - 368

Chhattisgarh - 1,864

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 57

Delhi - 47,102

Goa - 656

Gujarat - 25,093

Haryana - 8,832

Himachal Pradesh - 569

Jammu and Kashmir - 5,406

Jharkhand - 1,895

Karnataka - 7,734

Kerala - 2,697

Ladakh - 686

Madhya Pradesh - 11,244

Maharashtra - 116,752

Manipur - 552

Meghalaya - 44

Mizoram - 121

Nagaland - 193

Odisha - 4,338

Puducherry - 245

Punjab - 3,497

Rajasthan - 13,542

Sikkim - 70

Tamil Nadu - 50,193

Telangana - 5,675

Tripura - 1,135

Uttarakhand - 2,023

Uttar Pradesh - 14,598

West Bengal - 12,300

PM Narendra Modi met the state chief ministers on June 16 and 17 to discuss COVID-19 strategy in future. "During today’s meeting with CMs, we had wide ranging deliberations on the COVID-19 pandemic. Our focus areas are prevention of the infection, curing of patients and at the same time boosting economic activity, he tweeted later.

